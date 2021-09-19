Showers, storms expected next several days

Cooler, fall-like temperatures will move into the Midlands by the end of the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rain chances will be increasing for the start of the workweek. Showers and storms are expected Monday. Rain is likely Tuesday. Some heavy rainfall is possible. Cooler, fall-like weather is in the forecast.

Warm, moist air will continue to stream into the area. There will be a chance for showers and storms Monday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s for the start of the workweek.

The chance for rain will increase Monday night and into Tuesday. Low temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers will be likely through most of the day Tuesday.

Some of the showers and storms may produce heavy rainfall Tuesday. The Weather Prediction Center does have the extreme eastern Midlands under a slight risk for excessive rainfall, but this could expand.

With the clouds and rain in place, high temperatures on Tuesday may only top out in the upper 70s.

A cold front will push through the area Wednesday. Ahead of the front, showers and storms are expected. High temperatures Wednesday will be near normal, topping out in the lower to middle 80s.

Through Wednesday, there is the potential for 1.5 to 2” of rain. There could be some locally higher amounts through the middle of the week.

The cold front will move through late Wednesday, cooler, drier air will filter into the area.

Skies will be clear Thursday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.