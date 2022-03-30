Showers, storms expected Thursday

Dry weather will return to the Midlands Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry weather with above-normal temperatures are expected today. It will be breezy today. Moisture will increase tomorrow. Showers and storms will be likely Thursday. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe. Dry weather will return to the Midlands Friday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today. It will be a breezy day. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph. Gusts will be even stronger. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Some of the high-resolution models are showing the chance for a few sprinkles this afternoon, but the chance for measurable rainfall is small.

There will be a chance for severe weather today to our west, but our weather will remain quiet. Clouds will continue to increase over night. Lows will be in the middle 60s.

Showers and storms are expected Thursday. There is a threat for severe thunderstorms. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Some heavy rainfall is possible too.

The Weather Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Heavy rainfall may cause some localized flooding with the storms that do develop.

The cold front will move out of the area later Thursday, drier air will spill into the Midlands by the evening hours.

Friday morning lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

The weekend will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few showers may be possible late Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.