Showers, storms expected today

Hurricane Larry still strong. We are also watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and this evening. Some rain is possible Thursday, but later in the day, drier air will move in just in time for Friday and the weekend.

A cold front will approach the area. Moisture will increase from the south. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. The rain may continue into this evening as well.

Severe weather is not expected, but a strong thunderstorm will be possible. The main threat from any thunderstorms this afternoon will be heavy downpours. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s later today.

Showers and storms will be possible Thursday, but the better chances for rain will be in the southern Midlands to the coast. Any shower and thunderstorm activity will end from northwest to southeast as the front moves through. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

High pressure will build into the area Thursday night. Friday will be dry. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Humidity levels will be lower Friday too.

The weekend will be hot and dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tracking the Tropics:

Disorganized cloudiness and a few thunderstorms over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance.

The system is expected to move northeast over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico later today.

Upper-level winds could become slightly more favorable to support some tropical or subtropical development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast tonight or early Thursday.

The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some additional development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern United States coast late this week.

Regardless of development, areas of heavy rainfall will be possible across portions of the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia through Thursday, with localized flooding possible.

Hurricane Larry:

Significant swells will begin to reach the east coast of the United States later today and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week.