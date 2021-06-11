Showers, storms likely Saturday afternoon

Some drier air will move into the area Sunday. Temperatures will be heating up next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will push into the Midlands Saturday. This front will help produce numerous showers and thunderstorms for the first half of the weekend. Some drier air will move into the area Sunday. This will reduce the chances for showers and storms next week, but temperatures will be warmer.

Showers and storms impacted the southern and eastern half of the Midlands early Friday afternoon. It was a hot and humid day. Highs reached the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday will start off partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There should be a little sunshine during the early afternoon hours, but storms are forecast to form as the cold front pushes through the area.

Heavy rainfall leading to some flash flooding is possible. Some isolated severe thunderstorms could develop too, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s before the rain moves in.

A few showers will be possible especially early Sunday. Skies should become partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot. High temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers or storms may develop in the heat of the day.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny. High temperatures will be seasonable. A few more clouds will be possible Friday afternoon, but the chance for rain is small.

Tracking the Tropics:

An area of low pressure is expected to form early next week over the Bay of Campeche and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Slow development of this system is possible as it drifts northwestward to northward. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a 20% chance of further development over the next five days.