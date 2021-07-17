Showers, storms likely Sunday

Some heavy rainfall is possible with the thunderstorms that develop.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and storms developed Saturday afternoon. Some of the storms were strong, producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. More showers and storms are expected Sunday.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday afternoon before the rain moved in. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 91 degrees.

A weak front will be in the area Sunday. Skies will start off mostly cloudy Sunday morning. Temperatures will begin in the lower 70s. This is average for this time of the year.

Showers and storms will form once again Sunday afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong, but the threat for severe weather is small. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat Sunday. Some flash flooding will be possible.

The Weather Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall Sunday. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s before the rain moves in.

Showers and storms will be likely Sunday evening and late Sunday night. Some lingering showers will be possible early Monday. Lows will start off in the lower 70s Monday morning.

More showers and storms are expected Monday afternoon. With the clouds and rain in place, high temperatures will be a little below normal. Temperatures may only climb into the middle to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Tuesday. High temperatures again will be a little below normal.