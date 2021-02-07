Showers likely, a few storms possible

The Independence Day holiday weekend will be sunny and dry for the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers are likely, a few storms will be possible this afternoon and this evening as a cold front moves through the area. The holiday weekend will be sunny and dry. Unsettled weather is expected next week as moisture from the Atlantic returns

A strong cold front will continue to move towards the area today. Rain will be likely. Some storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

The threat of severe weather is low, but the Storm Prediction Center does have the extreme southern and eastern half of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather.

There is an elevated risk for flash flooding across the Midlands. Isolated flash flooding will be the biggest risk from the showers and storms today. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s with the clouds and rain in place. Our normal high this time of the year is closer to 92 degrees.

The cold front will be south of the area by Saturday morning. Low temperatures will start off in the middle 60s. Humidity levels will be lower Saturday as high pressure builds in.

If you have plans for the Independence Day holiday weekend, the weather is going to cooperate.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s for the start of the weekend. Skies will be sunny Saturday afternoon.

If you are going to any firework displays Saturday night, the weather should be great. Clear skies are expected. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s during the evening hours.

Sunday morning will start off clear and pleasant. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s for most of the Midlands, a little below normal.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and a touch hotter. Highs on July 4th will top out in the lower 90s, that is normal for this time of the year.

Monday will be hot and dry, but confidence is very low in the forecast for next week. Global models disagree as to what is going to happen with Elsa. Regardless of the tropics, there will be better chances for rain starting Tuesday.