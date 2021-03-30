Showers, storms Wednesday, much cooler Thursday

A freeze is possible Friday and Saturday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Moisture will continue to increase across the area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday through Wednesday night. Cooler weather will move into the area Thursday.

Tuesday we enjoyed a mix of sun and clouds. A few areas got a little rain, but most of the Midlands remained dry. High temperatures Tuesday were in the lower to middle 70s.

Some light rain is possible through early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will be a little warmer than Tuesday morning. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday.

A cold front will approach the area Wednesday. Moisture will increase. A few showers will be possible throughout the day Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but the chances for thunderstorms will increase Wednesday night. A few storms could be strong or even severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather.

If severe storms were to develop, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

The marginal risk level is the lowest category from the Storm Prediction Center.

Any rain and storms will be out of the area very early Thursday morning. Cold air will spill in behind the cold front.

Thursday will be sunny and windy. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with some stronger gusts. High temperatures Thursday will be in the middle to upper 50s.

A freeze will be possible both Friday and Saturday morning. Lows are expected to fall into the lower 30s. Some of the traditionally cooler areas may drop into the upper 20s.

A gradual warming trend will begin Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s.