Showers, storms possible for parts of the Midlands today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands as a cold front moves through the area. High pressure will build in on the backside of the front. Sunday will be sunny and a little cooler. Temperatures will moderate for the workweek. Active weather returns to the area Wednesday.

This morning started off mild. Lows were generally in the middle 50s under mostly cloudy skies. There was a little rain this morning. Some of the rain may linger into the afternoon hours. Highs later today will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Showers and storms will be possible across the southern and eastern half of the Midlands this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center does have that part of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather, but the chance for severe weather appears to be small.

The cold front will move through later today. Cool, dry high pressure will build into the Midlands. Lows tonight will drop into the middle 40s under clear skies.

Sunday is the spring equinox. It will be sunny, and temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will gradually moderate during the workweek, but the chance for rain will return to the Midlands Wednesday as another front approaches.

Rain is likely Wednesday. Some rain may linger into Thursday. The clouds will move out Thursday afternoon. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler.