Showers, storms possible this afternoon

There will be a chance for some much-needed rain each day this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will approach the area today. Showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. The front will stall near the area. This will bring us a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the week. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rainfall is possible. High temperatures will be a little below normal for part of the week.

The weekend was mostly dry. A few areas got a little rain Sunday night, but most of us were dry. High temperatures over the weekend were in the lower 90s. Today will be partly cloudy and seasonable, highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s before the rain moves in.

Showers and storms are expected this afternoon and this evening. We are not expecting severe weather, but heavy rainfall is possible, flooding cannot be ruled out. The rain should diminish later this evening.

Our forecast model is indicating the rain will return the area overnight. Showers, clouds are expected for Tuesday. Severe weather is not forecast, but heavy rainfall will be possible. High temperatures will be a little below normal, topping out in the middle 80s.

The rain chances will decrease Thursday. It will be more of a summer-like pattern through the weekend. Pop-up afternoon showers and storms will be possible each day. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics:

A tropical wave located about 900 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

A tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before the system reaches the Windward Islands.

Interests in the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of these areas later today.

Another area in the northern Gulf of Mexico is being watched. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves west-southwest at about 10 mph toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and approaches the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico over the next few days.