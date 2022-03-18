Showers, storms possible this afternoon

More storms may form in the eastern and southern Midlands Saturday afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Some rain is possible early Saturday. More storms may form in the eastern and southern Midlands Saturday afternoon. The second half of the weekend will be sunny and a little cooler. Temperatures will moderate for the start of the workweek.

This morning lows dropped into the middle to upper 40s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. There was some patchy fog again this morning too.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s. Some areas may even reach the 80° mark today.

Showers and storms are expected to move into the Midlands by 4 PM today. The rain will move from west to east across the state. Severe weather is not anticipated, but the Storm Prediction Center does have the area under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Our forecast model brings the rain to an end in the eastern Midlands by 9 PM. Skies will remain overcast overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A few showers will be possible during the early part of the day on Saturday, but some storms may form in the eastern and southern half of the Midlands Saturday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the southern and eastern parts of the state under a slight risk for severe weather Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will moderate for the start of the workweek.

The chance for rain will return to the Midlands Wednesday.