Showers, storms possible this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More hot weather is forecast for this afternoon, but showers and storms may bring us some relief in the heat later today. Typical summertime conditions are expected to continue into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s with a chance for rain each day.

Tuesday afternoon temperatures climbed into the middle 90s. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 96 degrees. This was the third straight day the Columbia airport hit 96 degrees. There were some isolated showers and storms, but it was a mostly dry day across the Midlands.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon, before the rain begins, highs will be in the middle 90s. Heat index values will again climb into the triple digits. Severe weather is not expected, but if a strong storm were to form, gusty winds, heavy downpours will be the biggest threat.

Once we lose the daytime heating, the chance for rain will end quickly. The clouds may stick around overnight. Lows Thursday morning will start off in the middle to lower 70s.

Thursday looks about like today, but temperatures may drop just a touch. Highs are expected to be in the lower 90s, that is seasonable for this time of the year. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is not forecast, but heavy downpours and gusty winds will be a threat if a strong storm were to form.

Friday will probably be a little drier. There still could be a few showers or storms, but the activity will likely be isolated. Highs will again be in the lower 90s.