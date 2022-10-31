Showers, storms possible this afternoon, evening

Little rain is expected after today. Tuesday will partly cloudy and dry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will bring showers and maybe a few thunderstorms to the area this afternoon and tonight. The weather will improve Tuesday. Another front will move through the Midlands by the middle of the week. Sunshine returns to the area for the last few days of the week. The weekend will be partly cloudy and warmer than normal.

The weekend was cooler and mainly cloudy. We did get some much-needed rainfall both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures both days were in the lower to middle 60s. Today will be a little warmer, but there will be a chance for showers and storms this afternoon and this evening.

A cold front will move closer to the area today. Showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and this evening. If you are going trick-or-treating, you will need to be prepared for some rain. There could be a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. With some warming, highs should be in the lower to middle 70s.

The cold front will be east of the area Tuesday. Dry air will move in behind the front. Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Clouds will increase across the area Wednesday. Rain is not expected. High temperatures will be a little cooler with temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 70s.