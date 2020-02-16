COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a sunny Saturday across the Midlands, the clouds are returning for our Sunday along with the chance for some rain.

Temperatures Sunday started off in the 30s and low 40s and will eventually climb into the low to mid 50s Sunday afternoon.

As high pressure shifts off the coast, moisture will increase across the area and some showers enter the forecast starting around lunchtime.

Showers are possible through the evening, with most of the area drying out by midnight Sunday night.

Rainfall totals through Sunday evening are forecast around a quarter of an inch.

Monday will start off foggy in the morning and turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Thankfully, the day will be dry with temperatures warmer than over the weekend.

Lows Monday morning will be in the low 40s with highs in the low 60s Monday afternoon.

Another front will approach the area on Tuesday, bringing the chance for some showers Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Temperatures will surge ahead of the front on Tuesday with highs nearing 70°. By Thursday as the front pushes through, both high and low temperatures will drop about 20°.

Friday is forecast to be the coldest of the week, with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the upper 40s.

By the end of the week, rainfall totals across the Midlands are forecast between 0.75 inches and 1.50 inches.

