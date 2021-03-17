Timeline: When we can expect the severe weather in South Carolina

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands under a moderate risk for severe weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A significant severe weather outbreak is possible Thursday. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few strong tornadoes are all effects we could see.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for severe weather for Thursday. Most of the state is currently under a moderate risk for severe weather.

The SPC issues five possible levels of severe weather, the moderate risk is the fourth highest on the scale. Confidence is increasing that the state will experience a high impact severe weather event Thursday.

A line of thunderstorms will move east across the state Thursday into Thursday evening. There remains some uncertainty in the exact timing of the event, but be prepared for storms late Thursday morning through the evening hours.

Severe thunderstorms are likely with the threat of damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few strong tornadoes.

Widespread damaging wind gusts of over 60 mph can be expected. Isolated strong, long-lived tornadoes will be possible too.

Downed trees, powerlines and damage to structures will be possible with any tornado or severe thunderstorm that forms.

Large, damaging hail will also be possible as the storms move through.

Current Timing:

The actual timing is uncertain, but it does look like the late morning hours through the early evening hours is the most favorable timeframe.

1 PM - Storms start moving through the western Midlands.

3 PM - Storms continue to move through the area from east to west.

5 PM - Storms continue to move through the area from east to west through the state. The western and central Midlands are clear, but the southern and eastern Midlands are still experiencing storms.