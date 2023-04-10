Significantly cooler weekend weather expected

Sunday morning may be the first time the Columbia airport has reached the 40° range this season. On average, our first 40° low is around October 4.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will remain in control of our weather through Thursday. The pattern will begin to break down on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. This will be the most significant cold front of the season so far. It will be noticeably cooler over the weekend.

Today will be sunny, warm, and dry. Highs will once again reach the lower to middle 80s during the afternoon. Our average high temperature for today is 81 degrees. Lows tonight will drop into the middle to upper 50s, to near 60 degrees under clear skies.

A few showers may form along the coast Thursday afternoon, approaching our eastern counties late in the day, according to the high-resolution forecast. Given the shallow moisture and overall lack of forcing, any showers that do reach our forecast area will die quickly and produce little rainfall.

The clouds will likely limit temperatures Thursday, with highs a degree or two lower than today. The skies will be mostly cloudy at night as the front approaches, but the forecast will remain dry for the time being. Overnight lows will be in the lower to mid-60s, which is warmer than previous nights.

The cold front will pass through the area Friday night, but forecasts continue to suggest a mostly dry passage with only light showers and minimal rainfall, if any. For the time being, showers have been excluded from the forecast. The best chance for rain will be over our northern and western counties, where the dynamics will be the best.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. By Friday night, the skies will be mostly clear as a cooler, drier air mass filters in behind the front. By Saturday morning, temperatures should be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 70s.

Sunday morning will be cool, with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Daytime highs may only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Midlands.

