COLUMBIA, S.C. — This past weekend was hot and dry across the Midlands, with temperatures topping off in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, the 90s are here to stay for the work week, with minimal rain chances to help alleviate the heat.

A front will push into the Southeast on Monday afternoon, providing some more cloud cover and a small chance for an isolated shower or storm across the Midlands. The chance for rain lies between the early afternoon Monday and lasts through the early evening hours. Any rainfall will be helpful, but likely not enough to help combat the drought conditions that much of the Midlands are experiencing.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy but mostly dry across the Midlands. The front will knock high temperatures down a few degrees than where we have been, with highs on Tuesday right around the 90 degree mark.

The heat cranks back up on Wednesday back to the mid 90s. The forecast high in Columbia is 94°, which will approach the record for that day of 95° set back in 1986.

Thursday could also be a record setting day. The forecast high in the capital city is 97° and the record is 95°, also set back in 1986. Conditions will also be dry for the middle of the week, leaving conditions hot and humid with little relief.

Friday is the transition day we have been waiting on. Another cold front will push into our area on Friday afternoon, bringing a small chance for a shower or storm, but more importantly, bringing some cooler, more seasonable air into the Midlands for the weekend.

Temperatures next weekend are forecast in the low 80s, which while they are still a few degrees above average, will feel great compared to the mid to upper 90s we have been dealing with the last few weeks.