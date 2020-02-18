COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers will continue today. More rain is expected for tomorrow. The Thursday forecast is looking a little more interesting though.

Rain will be likely today. Temperatures should warm into the lower to middle 60s. Rain will be likely Wednesday too. Afternoon temperatures Wednesday will be noticeably cooler.

Forecast models have indicated some colder air will filter into the Midlands Thursday afternoon. This has caused a few of the forecast models to bring a rain and snow to the area Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

This scenario is not the best way for us to get snow in our area though. Typically, the cold air needs to be in place first. In this case, the cold air will be lagging behind, chasing the moisture.

The latest run of our in-house forecast model shows the rain turning to snow during the early afternoon noon hours. For this to happen, a lot of cold air would have to move into the area very quickly.

The American model shows a mix of snow and rain for parts of the Midlands Thursday also.

The latest run of the European forecast model shows only a cold rain for the Midlands. This is certainly an option for Thursday too.

Overall, we believe a few snowflakes mixing in the rain will be possible Thursday, but this is not a big concern right now.

Ground temperatures will be well-above freezing and air temperatures will be above freezing too. No travel impacts are expected at this time.

According to the Weather Prediction Center, the better chance for accumulating snowfall is in eastern parts of North Carolina.

Currently, there are no winter weather advisories, watches or warnings in effect for South Carolina or North Carolina.