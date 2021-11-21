Some rain early Monday, cooler Tuesday

Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a warm and dry end to the weekend. A cold front will move through the area early Monday. Showers will be possible during the morning hours. Temperatures will be much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday. Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and seasonable.

The clouds stayed away long enough for our temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday afternoon. Clouds will continue to build into the area. Showers are expected early Monday morning, but by the early afternoon hours, the rain will be out of the area. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Tuesday will be much cooler. After morning lows in the lower 30s, highs will be in the lower to middle 50s under sunny skies. A hard freeze is expected early Wednesday. This would be the first hard freeze of the season in Columbia. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will rebound into the upper 50s.

If you are travelling across the Southeast Wednesday, no weather issues are expected.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and seasonable with high temperatures in the middle 60s. The clouds may increase late in the day. Forecast models have been hinting at a chance for some rain early Friday as a cold front moves through the area.