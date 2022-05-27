Some rain is possible in the eastern half of the area

The holiday weekend is expected to be dry and turning hotter.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a stormy start to the day. A few strong storms moved through the Midlands this morning. There was even a tornado warning, but no confirmation of an actual tornado has been reported. A few more showers, storms will be possible for the eastern half of the Midlands this afternoon. High pressure is expected to dominate over the holiday weekend.

It started off warm and rainy. Showers and storms moved through the Midlands earlier today. The Columbia airport reported a low of 72 degrees. Most of the area dropped into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Our average low temperature is 64 degrees.

Some rain will still be possible in the eastern half of the Midlands this afternoon as a cold front moves through the state. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible with any of the storms that do form. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s depending on how much sunshine we get.

High pressure will build in over the area for the Memorial Day weekend. Saturday will be sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s. Sunday will be a little hotter. Highs are expected to climb into the lower 90s. The sea breeze could bring a stray shower to the eastern and southern Midlands, but most of us should stay dry.

Memorial Day will be hot and summer-like with highs in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually warm during the workweek. There may be a few isolated showers or storms around towards the end of the week.

Tracking the Tropics: