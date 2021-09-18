Some rain possible Sunday

Cooler, drier weather is in the forecast for the end of the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some rain is possible this Sunday. Temperatures will be a little above normal. The chance for rain will increase Monday, but drier, cooler weather is in the forecast.

Saturday morning started off with some fog. Temperatures were in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Our average low this time of the year is closer to 65 degrees.

It was a warm and muggy start to the workweek. A few areas got some rain in the form of isolated showers and storms. High temperatures were in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees.

A few showers and storms will be possible Sunday, but the chance for rain will be higher Monday.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday through Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s through Wednesday as a cold front pushes towards the area.

This cold front looks like it will be the most significant of the season, so far. Clouds will be clearing out early Thursday as high pressure builds in.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 70s. Friday through Saturday we are expecting highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s under sunny skies.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are three areas being watched in the tropics.

Odette will continue to move away from the United States. It is now a post-tropical storm, but there are other areas worth watching.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located about 650 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for further development during the next day or two, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight while the system moves toward the west-northwest at about 15 mph.

A broad area of low pressure is located over the far eastern Atlantic a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands.