Some rain possible today, heat returns Sunday

After nearly a month, the Atlantic is starting to become active again. There are three areas being watched for tropical development.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and this evening. Sunday should be more summer-like. It will be hot and humid with a small chance for isolated showers and storms. The summer-like pattern will continue through the workweek.

A weak front located in the eastern half of the state helped spark a few showers this morning. Temperatures started off seasonable, in the lower 70s for most of the area.

We do expect some sunshine later today. High temperatures should warm into the lower to middle 80s. There will be a few showers and storms this afternoon, but as we lose the daytime heating, the chance for rain will decrease.

Sunday will start off partly cloudy. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday afternoon will be hot and humid. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A stray shower or storm will be possible, but most of us should remain dry.

Monday through Friday should be very typical for August. It will be hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. Each day there will be a chance for a few showers and storms. Heat index values may be in the 100° range at times each day.

Tracking the Tropics:

There are three areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, but all of them have a low chance for further development over the next several days.

A broad area of low pressure located a couple hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days while the system moves west-northwest to west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph.

A small but well-defined area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic about a thousand miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce limited shower activity.

Some development of this low is possible while it drifts toward the west-southwest or west over the weekend and then moves a little faster toward the west-northwest over the central tropical Atlantic by the middle of next week.