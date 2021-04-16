A little cooler today, some rain Saturday

The showers are expected to be light tomorrow.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last day of the workweek will be partly cloudy, dry and a little cooler. Light showers are possible Saturday, but Sunday should be dry with more sunshine.

Today started off seasonably cool. Low temperatures across the Midlands were generally in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Cedar Creek was one of the coolest places this morning, they dropped to 40 degrees.

A few clouds will be possible this afternoon, but no rain is expected. High temperatures today will be in the lower 70s. Our average high temperature this time of the year is 76 degrees.

The clouds will increase overnight. Low temperatures Saturday morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There will be a chance for light rain Saturday. Expect trace amounts in the northern half of the Midlands, the southern half of the area may get a up to 0.25" of rain.

Temperatures will be a little cooler with the clouds and rain in place. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The clouds may stick around early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the lower 50s. More sunshine is expected Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the middle 70s. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Pollen Outlook:

Pollen levels will be high today. Tree pollen is the primary problem at this point. Oak, willow and birch are the trees causing the seasonal allergy issues.