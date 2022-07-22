Some showers, storms possible today

It will be a seasonably hot, humid day with highs in the lower 90s. Typical summer-like weather is forecast for the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There will continue to be a chance for some showers and storms this afternoon and this evening. It will be another hot, humid day across the area. A typical summer pattern is forecast over the weekend and through next week. It will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s each day.

The clouds and rain Thursday helped keep the temperatures a little below normal. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 80s. There were a few showers and storms. The Columbia airport received 0.04” of rain and had a high temperature of 87 degrees.

Friday started off warm and muggy with a few showers and storms. Lows this morning only fell into the middle to lower 70s. There will be another chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s this afternoon, that is close to normal for today.

We are not expecting any severe weather, but the storms that form could produce some gusty winds and heavy downpours. The heavy rain could lead to some flash flooding in those typical areas that have flooding issues. The Weather Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall today.

The weekend weather will be close to normal. There will be a small chance for some rain. It will be hot and humid. High temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 90s Saturday and Sunday.