SC Red Cross helping those impacted by Hurricane Ida; volunteers needed

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from across the country are at the Gulf Coast to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Hurricane Ida made landfall, American Red Cross volunteers were in position, ready to assist those in need.

Ben Williamson is with the South Carolina division.

He said nearly 20 volunteers from the Palmetto State were deployed Sunday morning to join hundreds coming from around the country, and more are on the way.

"Right now, the main kind of the main function of the volunteers is opening shelters, managing those shelters, and making sure anyone that needs help has a hot meal to eat and a place to stay that’s safe," Williamson said.

Over the next couple of days, he said their mission will shift to damage assessment and more individualized assistance.

The coronavirus has complicated their efforts with masks and social distancing now a shelter staple.

"We’ve had to increase the number of shelters so that we can decrease the capacity in those shelters," Williamson said. "We used to do mass feedings, now we’re having to do individually wrapped meals.”

Among those on standby is Gigi Spell of Myrtle Beach.

#HurricaneIda is approaching the Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 storm. Here's what safety information you need to know. ⬇️ #Thread (1/3) pic.twitter.com/JEpcpti0cO — American Red Cross #HurricaneIda (@RedCross) August 28, 2021

"We’re waiting for the call," Spell said. "We’ve been assigned to the disaster. Now, it’s just a matter of when do we leave.”

When the call comes, she expects Alabama will be her first stop.

"We will be loaded up with food that we will take out into the community to people that are affected by the storm until such time as electricity gets back on and people can get out to the store for themselves,” Spell said.