Strong storms are possible again today

Another round of severe weather is expected to move into the South Carolina Midlands on Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The same storm system that brought severe storms in the South Carolina Midlands on Monday afternoon will help fuel storms again on Tuesday across the state. The primary impact will be the potential for damaging wind, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Monday's storms brought damaging wind and large hail in Saluda, Lexington, Lee, and Sumter Counties. Hail the size of golf balls and close to tennis ball sized were reported in parts of the Midlands yesterday. This was fueled by a stiff southerly breeze in the mid levels of our atmosphere, called a "low level jet" and an upper level disturbance higher in the atmosphere that supported large thunderstorms with cold cloud tops capable of producing hail.

Tuesday will begin with more sunshine, which will help thunderstorms build later today. The first round of thunderstorms could arrive in the midlands for the late morning, around lunch time. These storms could produce damaging wind and frequent lightning after 11 am.

There's a possibility the thunderstorm activity will hold off until later this afternoon when a complex of strong storms in the deep south moves into South Carolina. These storms could one again contain damaging wind and the potential for hail and an isolated tornado, particularly toward the southern and eastern Midlands. This second round of severe weather would likely approach the state around 3 pm and linger into the early evening.

If the storms early in the morning build enough, it will use a great deal of the energy available and limit the chance for severe weather this evening. Regardless, although strong storms will only be scattered today, they could be impactful so preparations should be in place to seek shelter if any warnings are issued.