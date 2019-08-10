COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the South Carolina State Fair prepares to open on Wednesday, October 9th, weather conditions are looking favorable for the grand opening.

The week started off overcast with light rain in some places in the Midlands as a front moved through the Southeast. Now that the front has passed high pressure is taking control and will keep the area mostly sunny and dry for the middle and later parts of the week.

Wednesday is expected to be seasonable, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s Wednesday afternoon and dew points in the 50s, making the air feel very comfortable.

After sunset, temperatures will begin to cool off into the 70s and upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday will continue the nice trend, with temperatures a few degrees warmer than Wednesday and mostly sunny skies. The humidity will also remain low to finish the week.

Over the weekend, another front is forecast to move through the Midlands. This will make skies a bit cloudier, but dry air will likely hinder any chances for rain. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid 80s, and then drop a few degrees on Sunday after the front pushes through.

This year is a cooler start to the fair compared to the last two years. In 2017, the State Fair opened to temperatures in the low 90s and in 2018 the fair opened up with temperatures in the upper 80s.

