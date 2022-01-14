Weekend Winter weather sending many in search of generators, firewood, propane and even sleds

Among the new advisories is an ice storm warning for the following counties: Newberry, Saluda, and Kershaw and begins late Saturday night.

CHAPIN, S.C. — With winter weather headed towards the Mildands this weekend. Many are getting ready for a weekend indoors.

Boland's Ace Hardware in Chapin says they're seeing people come from all over the Midlands, stocking up on supplies--getting propane refills in particular.

Leigh Anne Whitticar who works at Boland’s says items have been flying off the shelves, “Everybody is hoping it snows, don’t want no ice."

She said, “Hand warmers, feet warmers, propane, lanterns, batteries, flashlights," are the most sought after items.

Whitticar says in her 26 years working at the hardware store she only remembers two other instances people were this concerned.

“We have gone through almost 6,000 gallons of propane in three days.”

She says customers greatest worry is losing power, “Trying to make sure they’ve got things in case the power goes out.”

Whitticar says snow sleds are even selling out, she said customers heading back to North Carolina stopped in to pick up some. “If we do get snow, they do want to make sure they have snow sleds.”

Meanwhile shopper Leigh Anne Hansell, says she and her family plan to stay in this weekend. “A few extra snacks, because we’re not going to go out because of one COVID and two ice," said Hansell.

She went on to say, “I have the next three days off, and already planned to be inside, so know we will be safe.”