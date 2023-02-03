Spring gardening with Jim Gandy

Many of us have begun to think about our Spring gardens as the days get longer and temperatures warm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands has had above average temperatures for the past few weeks and this can be a challenge for gardeners as spring can be a time of when temperatures fluctuate.

Jim Gandy, the former News19 Chief Meteorologist, says “the problem with the recent warm spell we saw at the end of winter is that it has accelerated things. Spring has begun 3 weeks early.”

Gandy reports that we are going to see another freeze. He says, "that probably won’t be until the end of March or April.”

Precipitation is another factor to consider when it comes to spring gardening. “The garden always needs water. When you design your garden, make sure you design it in such a way that you can water it if it needs it. If it doesn’t need it, then you’re fine,” Gandy tells us.

Gardeners should consider adding organic matter to their soil, which can help it retain moisture and nutrients. Gandy says “test the soil so you can see what the ground actually needs, not what you think it needs. Those can be two entirely different things.”

Wind is also an important factor in spring gardening. Strong winds can damage plants and dry out the soil. “The best thing you can do for plants that have already begun to grow and they’re getting bigger. You might want to stake them to protect them from wind damage,” Gandy tells us.