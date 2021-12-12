Temperatures to climb well above average this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday morning will be on the chilly side across the Midlands with most waking up to lows right around freezing. This winter chill won't be lasting very long though as we are looking at a prolonged warm and dry period setting up as we go into next week. Highs will be running much above average as we go towards the end of the week before some cooler weather could return as we go into next weekend.
Why will we be seeing this warmer weather? Well, high pressure will be setting up across the Southeast and not moving much. This keeps the warm, sunny, and dry weather right over us and allows temperatures to begin climbing as soon as Tuesday.
Even though we are heading into the middle of December, temperatures will be more akin to fall weather thanks to this warm air mass. By the time we get to the end of the work week highs will likely be pushing 10-15°+ above average for this time of the year.
Looking past this week, we do see a brief cooldown towards the end of this weekend but going forward things look to remain above average for this time of the year. Taking a look at the Climate Prediction Center forecast, the entire southeast will likely be experiencing warm weather through the end of the month with no real cold snap in sight through the rest of 2021. As for 2022 we will have to wait and see if the pattern changes to be more conducive for cold weather.
