Another spring-like day

Rain returns Friday, along with cooler temperatures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will be very warm today with lots of sunshine. Clouds will start to return to the area Thursday. Showers will be likely for Friday.

Tuesday we enjoyed highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today will be even warmer. We are expecting high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

The record high for today is 83° set in 2018. That record will likely be safe, but temperatures will still be well-above normal this afternoon.

It will be breezy at times. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with some stronger gusts.

This morning, temperatures fell into the middle 30s for most of the Midlands. Tonight will be a little milder. Lows will drop into the middle 40s Thursday morning.

The clouds will start to move back into the area tomorrow. Temperatures will still be warm, but not as warm as today. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Colder air will spill into the area Friday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler compared to the last few days. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Showers will be possible early in the day. Rain will be likely during the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. Some lingering rain is possible early Saturday.

High temperatures will be warmer Saturday, topping off in the middle to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

Some rain will be possible Sunday. High temperatures will remain above normal for the second half of the weekend.

