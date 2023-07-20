The Storm Prediction Center has all of South Carolina under a slight risk of severe weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Later today, showers and thunderstorms are expected. Some of these thunderstorms have a chance of becoming severe, especially in the afternoon and evening. This means that strong winds and small hail may occur, potentially causing damage.

Temperatures will be slightly higher than usual until the end of the week. However, as a cold front approaches, temperatures will drop. So, be prepared for stormy weather today and slightly cooler weather over the weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center puts South Carolina at slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms today. This means that scattered severe storms are possible; they will be brief and/or localized; and isolated intense storms are possible.

The greatest threat from any severe storm will be damaging wind gusts, but large hail cannot be ruled out. The SPC has parts of the state at low risk for tornadic activity. Heavy rainfall along with localized flooding is possible with any of the storms that are slow-moving.

The thunderstorms could linger into the early morning hours of Friday, but there have been some timing differences in the forecast models.

High temperatures today will top out in the lower to middle 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel even hotter. Heat index values will probably top out between 100 and 104° this afternoon.

Some drier air moves into the state Friday. The rain chances will be lower, with only an isolated shower or storm opportunity Friday. High temperatures will again be in the lower to middle 90s.

The chance for rain will increase Saturday as a cold front approaches. The temperatures over the weekend should be slightly cooler.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Don continues to meander in the middle of the Atlantic. There is also a wave in the eastern Atlantic.