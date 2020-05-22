COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a foggy start to the day on Friday, there is another chance for some showers and storms across the area this afternoon and tonight.

A few isolated showers are possible through the early afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds across the area.

Temperatures will be mild today, with highs nearing the mid 80s.

The chance for scattered storms increases this afternoon around 3 to 4 pm as a warm front lifts north.

The chance for thunderstorms will remain through late Friday night.

A marginal risk of severe weather is in place for the entire Midlands, which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

The biggest concern with any thunderstorm is damaging winds. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are also possible.

Temperatures will heat up for the weekend and the weather will shift into a summer-like pattern.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few pop up storms are possible on both days as well.

Memorial Day will be a touch cooler, with high temperatures in the mid 80s and a few more storms expected.

