Storms today, followed by sweltering, humid South Carolina weather

A heat advisory will likely be needed at some point over the weekend as heat index values reach dangerous levels.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weak cold front will become nearly stationary across the area. Moisture will build up ahead of this system and spread throughout the area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be scattered to numerous near the frontal boundary this afternoon and this evening.

We are expecting showers and storms to ramp up by the early afternoon. The weather conditions are looking just right for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to pop up today. Although the upper-level wind patterns are not too strong, they are decent enough for organized storms.

Today, we are most likely to see clusters of storms or pulse-like thunderstorms. There is a chance a strong storm might happen. Even though there is a good amount of moisture in the air and decent instability, it does not look like a widespread event. There might be localized strong wind gusts, especially in the western and southern Midlands.

Because of the expected early storms, temperatures today may not reach as high as we first thought. We are looking at temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Showers and storms may continue into the evening, but they should subside by 9 p.m. The sky will clear, though we may see some low clouds form overnight, keeping temperatures mostly in the lower 70s.

As we approach the weekend, expect temperatures to rise in comparison to the previous few days. An upper ridge of high pressure is moving in from the west, so afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 90s.

But that is not all: an increase in moisture levels will cause heat index values to rise above 100 degrees each day. Prepare for a heat index of 102 to 108 degrees on Saturday, followed by an even hotter 106 to 114 degrees on Sunday. With these conditions on the horizon, it appears that a heat advisory will be issued for Sunday.

While the heat is the main focus, keep in mind that there may be isolated instances of diurnal convection. On Saturday, localized rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur primarily in higher-terrain areas and near the sea breeze front. As Sunday approaches, we may see slightly better coverage of these weather events over a larger area.

When the temperature rises and the heat index rises, it is critical to prioritize your health. Here are some important heat safety tips to remember:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, as they can lead to dehydration.

Take Breaks: If you're spending time outdoors, make sure to take regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Resting in a cool environment will help your body recover from the heat.

Dress Wisely: Opt for loose-fitting, light-colored clothing that allows your skin to breathe. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses can also offer protection from the sun.

Limit Outdoor Activities: If possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically from late morning to early afternoon.

Use Sunscreen: Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF to shield your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Check on Others: Keep an eye on family members, friends, and neighbors, especially those who might be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, such as the elderly and young children.

Never Leave Anyone in a Parked Car: Temperatures inside a parked car can skyrocket to dangerous levels within minutes. Never leave children, pets, or anyone else in a parked car, even for a short time.