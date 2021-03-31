Strong storms possible today, cooler Thursday

A freeze is possible Friday and Saturday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and storms are possible this afternoon and this evening as a strong cold front approaches the area. Cooler weather is expected Thursday. A freeze is possible both Friday and Saturday morning.

It has been a very warm start to the day. Lows this morning were in the lower to middle 60s. Our normal lows are closer to the middle 40s.

The chance for showers and storms will increase as we go through the day. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the early afternoon hours.

The chances for storms will increase later this afternoon and tonight. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s to lower 80s, depending on how much sunshine and warm air moves in.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather this afternoon and this evening.

Damaging wind gusts are the main threats from any severe weather that does develop. There is a low risk for a tornado or large hail.

Here is how our forecast model expects things to unfold today:

Wednesday 5 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms move across the Midlands. Some of the storms could be strong or severe.

Wednesday 7 p.m.

A line of storms push through the Midlands. The risk of severe weather will continue.

Wednesday 9 p.m.

The first line of storms pushes through the eastern Midlands. Another line of storms develops to our west.

Wednesday 11 p.m.

A few storms may continue to impact the southern parts of the Midlands or the Pee Dee region of the state. Showers and storms will decrease through the night.

Once the cold front moves through early Thursday, skies will clear out. It will be much cooler and windy Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.