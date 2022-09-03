Timeline: strong, severe storms possible this afternoon

A hard freeze is forecast for Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers and some storms are expected in the Midlands of South Carolina Wednesday. Some of the storms may become strong or even severe. Rain is possible each day through early Saturday. The weekend will be cooler. A hard freeze is expected Sunday morning.

Showers have already impacted parts of the Midlands. Temperatures have been cooler in the northern half of the Midlands, but very warm in the southern half of the area.

Storms are forecast to develop early this afternoon along and south of I-20. A few of the storms could be strong or even severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a large part of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather.

Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat this afternoon, but large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in the areas where the temperatures are warmer.

Here is a breakdown of the timing of the storms. This is the HRRR forecast model. The model seems to be the worst-case scenario, other models have back down on the chance of strong storms.

2 PM Wednesday:

Showers and storms move across the Midlands. Some strong or severe storms will be possible.

3 PM Wednesday:

Showers and storms will continue to impact parts of the Midlands. The activity will be moving generally towards the east-northeast.

4 PM Wednesday:

A few storms will continue to impact parts of the Midlands, but most of the activity will be decreasing.

5 PM Wednesday:

Some lingering showers and a few storms will be possible in the eastern half of the Midlands.

More rain is possible Thursday, it will be cooler too. Showers and a few storms are expected late Friday into early Saturday.