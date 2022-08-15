Strong, severe storms possible this evening

After a great August weather weekend, changes are on the way for today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was very pleasant for August. High temperatures were in the middle to upper 80s and the humidity was low. The weather will be changing today. It will be seasonably hot, humid. There will be a chance for some storms later this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or even severe.

A cold front will approach the area today. This will lead to showers and storms later this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be severe. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. There is also an isolated tornado threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has the extreme northern part of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather. A slight risk for severe weather means that scattered severe storms are possible but are usually short-lived. Intense severe thunderstorms are possible under this category but are isolated.

The rest of the Midlands is under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest risk level. This is issued when strong to borderline severe storms are possible.

Heavy downpours will be a possibility too, especially in the northeastern Midlands. The chance for rain and storms will decrease after midnight.

Before the rain moves in today, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. That is seasonable for this time of the year.

Mostly cloudy skies along with a few isolated showers are forecast for Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.