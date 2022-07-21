Strong, severe storms possible today

Heavy rainfall could lead to some flash flooding in areas that are prone to flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weak cold front will approach the area today. This will bring us a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening. Some of the storms could be strong or severe. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Heavy rainfall is also possible with the storms. The rain chances will decrease Friday.

Wednesday was hot and humid. High temperatures were in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but with the moisture, it felt even hotter. There were a few showers and storms Wednesday afternoon. The Columbia airport reported 0.02” of rain and a high temperature of 90 degrees.

The Storm Prediction Center has about half of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather. A slight risk for severe weather means that scattered severe storms are possible but are usually short-lived. Intense severe thunderstorms are possible under this category but are isolated.

The Weather Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Some localized flooding could be an issue, especially in the areas that are prone to flooding.

High temperatures today will be seasonably hot, topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will make it feel like the triple digits this afternoon.

The chance for rain will be small Friday. There will still be a few pop-up showers and storms Friday afternoon and Friday evening, but the chance for severe weather appears to be small. Highs will be in the lower 90s.