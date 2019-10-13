COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first of two cold fronts will move through the Midlands Sunday evening, providing the opportunity for some much needed rainfall as well as the potential for strong storms.

Sunday started off with partly cloudy skies and some light rain in places, with the sun heating up the central and southern Midlands into the mid 80s once again. The northern Midlands were under more considerable cloud cover from the front and did not make it out of the 70s.

As the front slides through the rest of the region overnight, heavy showers and strong storms are possible.

This next round of storms will move into the western Midlands after dinnertime hours and will move east. Models forecast the storms to become more scattered in nature closer to midnight.

Any activity will continue moving east through the early morning hours of Monday. By the time many are off to work or school Monday morning, most of the area will be dry.

The northern and central Midlands are under a marginal risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for tonight's storms, which is a 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The biggest concerns with any of these storms are heavy downpours as well as gusty winds.

Once the activity ends, Monday will shape up to be a fairly nice day. There will be some patchy fog in the morning, so be mindful of that and leave some extra time in the morning for your commute. Otherwise, clouds will clear into the afternoon and temperatures will rebound into the low 80s.

Monday night into Tuesday morning will be chilly due to the lack of cloud cover with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. Tuesday morning will start off dry, but as another front approaches, the chance for an isolated shower or storm increases into the afternoon. Scattered storms are expected overnight Tuesday and lasting into Wednesday early afternoon.

Rainfall amounts through Wednesday are forecast at over an inch in some locations, with two inches possible in areas where heavier pockets of rain line up. While this will not fix the current drought, it will certainly help alleviate some of it's effects.

The end of the week will be dry and sunny with high temperatures much more seasonable and topping out in the low 70s.