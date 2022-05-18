Summer-like heat builds in this week

A few stray storms could develop Thursday. There will be better rain chances over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A warming trend is underway this week. Yesterday temperatures were in the middle 80s, but things will be heating up today. Record high temperatures are possible Thursday and Friday as highs climb into the upper 90s. A few stray storms could develop Thursday. There will be better rain chances over the weekend.

High pressure will remain over the area today. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny. Temperatures are forecast to hit the lower 90s. Today may be the hottest day of the year so far. Monday, we had a high of 91 degrees, that is the hottest temperature we have had so far in 2022.

Tomorrow could be the hottest weather we have seen in a few years. We are expecting highs in the middle to upper 90s. The record high for Thursday is 98° set in 1996. Last year, the hottest temperature at the Columbia airport was 97° on August 1. The Columbia airport has not reported a 100° day since October 4, 2019.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest risk level. This is issued when strong to borderline severe storms are possible. Thunderstorms are expected to be limited in organization and only last a short time with a marginal risk level. If a severe thunderstorm were to develop Thursday, the greatest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

The heat will stick around for Friday. Highs are expected to climb into the middle to upper 90s. The record Friday is 98° set in 1964. We are not expecting any rain Friday.

Moisture, the chance for rain will return to the Midlands for the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday. There will be a chance for storms Sunday too. Temperatures will gradually drop.

Rain chances will stick around Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be closer to normal.

