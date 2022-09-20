Summer-like heat continues today

Cooler air moves into the region for the last day of the workweek.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will continue to dominate our weather over the next few days. It will be another hot, summer-like day across the area. Record high temperatures are possible Thursday. A cold front will cross the area Thursday. This will bring in cooler air for Friday and for the start of the weekend.

The workweek started off sunny and hot. Highs were in the upper 80s to lower 90s Monday. Columbia had a high temperature of 91 degrees. This morning was seasonably mild. Lows fell into the lower to middle 60s under clear skies. Camden, Columbia, Manning, Newberry, and Winnsboro all reported lows of 63 degrees.

This afternoon will be sunny and hotter than yesterday. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Our average high this time of the year is 85 degrees. The record high for today is 99° last hit in 1954. It will be clear and mild overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will be even hotter than today. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s under sunny skies. The record high for Wednesday is 98° set in 2010.

Thursday’s record high is 96 degrees. This was set in 2010. That record could be in jeopardy as highs will reach the middle 90s under sunny conditions.