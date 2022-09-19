Summer-like temperatures for most of this week

The fall equinox is Thursday. The record high that day is 96° set in 2010.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Record high temperatures are possible this week as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the area. A cold front will move through the area later Thursday. A cooler, drier air mass will settle over the area Friday and into the weekend.

Sunday was unseasonably warm. Highs were in the middle to upper 80s. The Columbia airport reported a high temperature of 88 degrees.

This morning started off clear and pleasant. Most areas across the Midlands reported lows in the lower to middle 60s. Camden and Columbia had lows of 64 degrees. Newberry and Winnsboro reported lows of 63 degrees.

Today will be another dry, mainly sunny day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Our average high this time of the year is 85 degrees. Tonight, will be clear and seasonably mild. Lows will drop into the middle 60s Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little hotter with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Record high temperatures are not expected these days, but that may not be the case Thursday.

Temperatures are forecast to be well-above normal Thursday. The record high in Columbia is 96 degrees set in 2010. We are forecasting a high temperature of 96° that day.

A cold front will move through the area late Thursday. It is forecast to be a dry frontal passage. Behind the front, cooler, drier air will filter into the area. High temperatures Friday will be in the lower 80s.