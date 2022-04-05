Summer-like weather pattern continues

The Columbia airport reported a high of 90° Tuesday. It was the hottest temperature of 2022 so far.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The summer-like weather pattern will continue through the workweek. Warm, humid conditions will give us a chance for afternoon storms each day. Thursday will be quiet, but a cold front will approach the area Friday. This will bring us a better chance for storms Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Cooler, drier air will be in place for most of the weekend.

Tuesday was hot. The Columbia airport reported a high of 90 degrees. It was the hottest temperature of 2022 so far. The average first 90° day for Columbia is April 28. Last year, Columbia did not make it to 90° until May 23.

We are expecting temperatures to climb into the upper 80s to 90° again this afternoon. A few stray showers and storms are possible, especially in the southern and eastern parts of the Midlands. A strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated. If any strong storms form, gusty winds and small hail will be the greatest concerns.

Thursday will be quiet, mostly dry, and hot. Highs are expected to hit the upper 80s to lower 90s again. It may become the hottest day of the year so far. There may be an isolated shower or storm in the heat of the day, but most of us will probably not get any rain.

Late-day showers and storms are forecast to develop ahead of a cold front Friday. Some strong to severe storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the Upstate under a marginal risk for severe weather Friday. High temperatures Friday afternoon will again hit the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.