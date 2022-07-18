Summer-like weather pattern continues this week

Today will be hot, humid. A few showers, storms will be possible this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A typical July weather pattern is expected over the next several days. It will be hot, humid with a chance for afternoon showers and storms each day.

The weekend was seasonably hot and humid. There were a few isolated showers and storms, but most areas stayed dry. The Columbia airport hit 92 degrees Sunday afternoon.

This morning started off warm and muggy. Low temperatures were in the middle to lower 70s. This is close to average for this time of the year.

This afternoon will be seasonally hot and humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Some showers and storms will be possible later today, but severe weather is not expected. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

The summer-like conditions will continue Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values may climb into the triple digits. There will be a chance for showers and storms again during the afternoon and evening hours.

The broken-record forecast will continue Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits again. During the afternoon and evening hours showers and storms may form.

Looking ahead, Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Both days there will be an opportunity for some rain.

