Summer-like weather pattern this week

There are three areas in the Atlantic being watched for potential tropical development.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A summer-like pattern will remain across the area this week. There will be a few chances for some rain, in the form of isolated to scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be close to seasonable this week.

It was a hot and humid start to the workweek. A few isolated showers and storms developed during the afternoon, but most of the area was dry. High temperatures were in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Skies will be mostly clear through Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid. Some showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values may climb into he upper 90s to lower 100° range.

An area of low pressure will move south of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will help increase the chances for showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Wednesday.

There will be small chances of showers and storms Thursday through Monday. This will be a typical summertime pattern. High temperatures each day will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tracking the tropics:

There are three areas being watched by the National Hurricane Center.

An area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic more than 700 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little development is expected during the next couple of days due to only marginally conducive ocean temperatures.

Some gradual development will be possible through the end of the week while the system moves northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic.

A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to form an area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by late this week.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become favorable for gradual development while the system moves west-northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Another area of disturbed weather has developed in association with a low pressure system located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic more than 500 miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.