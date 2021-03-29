Sun and clouds with warmer temperatures Tuesday

A few stray showers will be possible for parts of the Midlands Tuesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The workweek started off quiet and a little cooler. Temperatures will be warming up the next two days before another big cool snap occurs.

Temperatures Monday afternoon climbed into the middle 60s for most of the area under sunny skies.

It will be clear and cool tonight. Lows will fall into the lower 40s. Some of the traditionally cooler areas may drop into the 30s.

A few clouds will move across the area Tuesday. A shower or two will be possible especially in the southern and eastern half of the Midlands. Not much rain is expected, if any showers do form.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the lower to middle 70s across the Midlands.

More clouds will move into the area Tuesday night a cold front continues to move towards the area. A few isolated showers will be possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The cold front will cross the area Wednesday night. Ahead of the front showers and storms are possible.

A few of the storms could be strong or even severe Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather.

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 80s before the rain cools things off.

The cold front will push through early Thursday. The clouds will clear out and temperatures will be noticeably cooler Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s both Thursday and Friday.