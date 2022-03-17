Sun returns today, rain comes back Friday

The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Friday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a stormy and rainy Wednesday. Thursday started off with some fog and light rain, but this afternoon we should see more sun and warmer temperatures. More showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon into Friday night. Some lingering rain is possible Saturday.

Temperatures started off in the lower to middle 50s Thursday morning. We also had some patchy dense fog. The clouds will continue to decrease as we go through the afternoon hours. High temperatures are expected to hit the lower 70s.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly clear conditions. Skies will start off with a good bit of sunshine Friday, but things will change later in the afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy during the late afternoon hours. Scattered showers and storms are expected. Some of the storms could be strong or severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has a large portion of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather, this will be the area most favorable for bad storms.

There will be a slight chance for some rain early Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny otherwise. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. It will be breezy too. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

The spring equinox is Sunday, and it will be seasonable for the second half of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will be even warmer Monday and Tuesday. The chance for rain returns to the area Wednesday.