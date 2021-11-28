Sunny, a little cooler Monday

November will end on a warm note. December will start off with above-normal temperatures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a dry and seasonable Sunday. Highs were in the lower to middle 60s Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler Monday, but a gradual warming trend will begin Tuesday. No rainfall in the forecast over the next seven days.

The clouds will continue to decrease overnight. Low temperatures will be in the middle 30s for Monday morning. Skies will be sunny Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s for daytime highs.

The reinforcing dry airmass is expected to push dewpoints down into the teens Monday afternoon, resulting in very dry air. This will generate some fire weather concerns.

Clear skies and weak to calm winds create favorable cooling conditions Monday night, with lows dipping near to slightly below freezing.

Tuesday the warming trend will begin. Highs will top out in the middle 60s under sunny skies. For the last day of November.

The start of December will feel more like spring. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will be even warmer Thursday and Friday. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s under sunny conditions.

A few more clouds will be possible Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Temperatures will be near-normal Sunday under partly cloudy skies. No rain is in the forecast over the next seven days.

Tracking the Tropics: