Sunny, a little warmer today

Temperatures dropped into the middle to upper 20s for most locations Wednesday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day. Temperatures dropped into the middle to upper 20s for most locations across the Midlands. Highs today will climb into the lower to middle 50s. Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Some rain is possible very early Friday.

It was cold Wednesday morning. The Columbia airport dropped to at least 25 degrees. Cedar Creek reported a low of 20 degrees.

The 25° low in Columbia would make it tied for the third coldest low of the year and the coldest low temperature of the season so far.

Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 50s later today.

It will be a cold start to Thanksgiving. Lows will drop into the upper 20s and 30s, but with more of a southwesterly flow, temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 60s for highs under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will approach the area late Thursday and early Friday morning. There will be a chance for rain very early Friday morning, but most of the shower activity should be out of the area by mid-morning. Skies will become mostly sunny during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out near 60 degrees.

The weekend will be sunny to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday.