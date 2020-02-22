COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a cold front brought rain and a few snowflakes to the Midlands this week, the cold air behind the front will remain through the weekend.

Saturday morning started off chilly with temperatures dropping into the low 20s. Skies will remain clear and sunny throughout the day thanks to an area of high pressure over the Southeast.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will climb into the middle 50s.

Mostly clear skies are forecast overnight with temperatures expected to drop back below freezing Sunday morning.

The area of high pressure will start to push off the coast on Sunday, allowing for some increased cloud cover late Sunday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the west.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, with highs near 60°.

The dry and sunny weather this weekend will end by the start of the work week. As a front nears our area Monday, the chance for scattered showers will increase Monday through Wednesday.

Rainfall totals through the middle of the week are forecast near an inch and a half. This comes on top of an already above average month in terms of rainfall.

This winter has also already broken the record for wettest winter on record in Columbia.

