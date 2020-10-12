Sunny and even warmer today

Temperatures will continue to moderate through the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High pressure will keep our weather dry through the first half of the weekend as temperatures continue to climb.

Wednesday was sunny and seasonable. Highs were in the middle to upper 50s during the afternoon hours. The Columbia airport had a high temperature of 58 degrees.

This morning was not as cold as the past few mornings. Lows were in the middle to upper 30s earlier today under clear skies.

This afternoon will be sunny and warmer. High temperatures will top out in the middle 60s later today. Our normal high temperature this time of year is 59 degrees.

Friday will start off clear and cool. Lows will be in the lower 40s Friday morning.

The warmer-than-normal weather will stick around Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s Friday under sunny skies.

A few more clouds will be possible Saturday. There may be a few showers very late Saturday. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

The rain chances will stick around early Sunday. High temperatures will still be above normal.

Rain is expected late Sunday into early Monday. Temperatures will drop closer to normal. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Tuesday should be dry, but our next system will approach the area Wednesday. Showers are expected midweek. High temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle 50s.

Looking Ahead:

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected over the 8 to 14 period.